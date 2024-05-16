47 minutes ago

Laryea Kingston, head coach of the Black Starlets, recognized the formidable challenge posed by Ivory Coast in their recent 5-1 victory, acknowledging the Ivorian team's tactical prowess that restricted his side's gameplay.

Commending the Ivorian technical team for their strategic approach, Kingston remarked, "Thumbs up to their technical team; they have done a very good job. They made it very difficult for us.

We are a ball-playing team, but because of the way the Ivorians are playing, we found it difficult to keep the ball."

Despite the hurdles faced, the Ghanaian team managed to secure a commanding lead. Joseph Narbi opened the scoring for Ghana in the 27th minute, followed by another goal in the 42nd minute, giving Ghana a solid 2-0 advantage going into halftime.

In the second half, Ghana continued their dominance, with Godfred Sarpong extending their lead to 3-0 in the 48th minute, followed by Harve Gbafa's goal in the 53rd minute, further solidifying their position.

Although Ivory Coast managed to score a consolation goal, Ghana remained in control, with Mark Kagawa Mensah securing Ghana's final goal in the 90+1 minute, sealing their impressive 5-1 victory.