Black Starlets manager Laryea Kingston commended his technical team for their role in guiding the team to a resounding 5-1 victory over Ivory Coast in the opening game of the 2024 WAFU Zone B U20 Championship.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, Kingston highlighted the crucial input of his technical staff in sticking to the team's original game plan, which ultimately led to their overwhelming success on the pitch.

"I wanted to change to a 3-4-3 system at a point in the game, but my technical team convinced me to stick to our original plan because it was working," Kingston disclosed.

He further elaborated on the team's tactical flexibility, mentioning their previous matches against Russia and Serbia, where they successfully deployed different systems based on opponent analysis.

"We typically have two systems of play. Most of the time, we deploy a plan based on what we know of the opponent, but we always stick to the plan," Kingston explained.

The coach expressed gratitude to the technical team and everyone involved in supporting the team's preparations, emphasizing the importance of opponent analysis in their strategic approach.

With the convincing win placing Ghana at the top of the table with three points, Kingston and his team are gearing up to face Benin in their second group game of the tournament, aiming to maintain their momentum and secure another positive result.