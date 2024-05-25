6 hours ago

Head coach of Ghana's Under-17 national team, the Black Starlets, Laryea Kingston, has downplayed the calls for revenge ahead of their WAFU Zone B Under-17 Championship semi-final against Burkina Faso.

The Black Starlets will face the Burkinabe side on Saturday, in a repeat of the 2022 tournament's semi-final held in Cape Coast.

This crucial match will determine which team advances to the Under-17 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament next year, sparking varied reactions among Ghanaians.

Many fans see this as an opportunity for Ghana to avenge their previous defeat to Burkina Faso at the same stage of last year's competition.

However, Coach Kingston has a different perspective.

"Revenge? No! That’s not what we are thinking about," Kingston stated after the team's final training session at the Accra Sports Stadium.

"We have not been to the AFCON since our last appearance in 2017, and we have a responsibility to return to the tournament."

He emphasized that the focus is on progression rather than retribution. "We are playing Burkina Faso and we’ll approach it as one of the games with a different mentality, but not because we want revenge," he added.

The highly anticipated match will take place at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium at 17:00 GMT on Saturday, May 25, 2024.