Laryea Kingston, coach of the Black Starlets, is eagerly anticipating the commencement of the 2024 WAFU Zone B U-17 Tournament, slated to kick off in Ghana on May 15th.

With aspirations of securing qualification for the U-17 African Cup of Nations (AFCON), which serves as a gateway to the FIFA U-17 World Cup, the Black Starlets are preparing to navigate a challenging path in Group A, alongside regional adversaries Côte d'Ivoire and Benin.

In an interview with Joy Sports, Kingston expressed his optimism regarding the team's readiness for the tournament, emphasizing the importance of motivation for the players.

"I think the players are at a good level now; all they need is motivation ahead of the tournament...we’ve played 14 games, scored 46 times and conceded just 12. We’ve been beaten just once, by Russia, so I believe in the boys and I can’t wait for the competition to start."

He highlighted the team's commendable performance in recent matches, citing their impressive goal-scoring record and minimal concessions.

With just one defeat to Russia tarnishing their otherwise stellar record, Kingston exuded confidence in the squad's capabilities and eagerly awaits the competition's commencement.

Having tasted success with Ghana in the U-17 World Cup finals back in 1997, Kingston aims to replicate his past achievements with the current crop of talented youngsters.

As preparations intensify, the Black Starlets are gearing up to face Côte d'Ivoire in their opening fixture, followed by a showdown against Benin in subsequent rounds.

The coaching staff and players are brimming with confidence, instilling a sense of belief that Ghana is poised for triumph in the upcoming tournament.

With collective determination and strategic planning, the Black Starlets aim to make their mark and secure a pathway to international glory on the U-17 football stage.