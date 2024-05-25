5 hours ago

Deputy skipper Abdullai Nortey has been named in the starting lineup for the Black Starlets' semi-final match against Burkina Faso in the ongoing WAFU Zone B U-17 Championship.

The highly anticipated game will kick off at 17:00 GMT at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium.

Coach Laryea Kingston, who started Nortey from the bench in the last group game against Benin, has decided to reinstate him for the crucial semi-final clash.

The coach will revert to the lineup that secured a dominant 5-1 victory over Ivory Coast in the tournament's opening match.

In goal, Michael Armah will be backed by a defensive line featuring Bilal, Izdeen, Gbafa, and Hamza. The midfield trio will consist of Nortey, Kagawa, and Ayamga. Leading the attack, skipper Tsivanyo will be joined by Sarpong and Narbi.

Ghana is not only aiming for a victory against Burkina Faso but also seeking qualification for the 2025 U-17 AFCON. The team's performance in this semi-final will be pivotal in achieving this goal.