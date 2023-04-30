3 hours ago

Shaibu Rafique Issah, the goalkeeper for the Black Starlets, led Adiembra Senior High School to a second consecutive victory in the Sekondi Zone Senior High School Tournament with a 2-0 win over Methodist Senior High School. Issah has now won two tournaments in as many seasons, extending his impressive winning streak.

Throughout the tournament, Issah played four games for Adiembra Senior High School, securing three clean sheets and conceding only one goal. In the final, he made some crucial saves, displaying his exceptional abilities and ensuring that Adiembra SHS maintained their defensive solidity throughout the entire game.

The former Hasaacas FC and Nania FC player demonstrated his exceptional distribution skills and showed strong hands in the goalposts. Issah was also Ghana's first-choice goalkeeper in the 2022 West Africa Football Union Zone B U-17 Tournament, where he played an instrumental role in helping Ghana finish as the best third-placed team.