55 minutes ago

Black Starlets head coach Prosper Narteh Ogum has expressed unwavering confidence in his team’s ability to overcome Ivory Coast in future encounters, following Ghana’s 4–3 penalty shootout defeat in the final of the 2025 WAFU Zone B U-17 Championship in Yamoussoukro.

The loss marked Ghana’s second setback against the Ivorians in the tournament, having previously suffered a 3–0 defeat in the group stage. Yet Ogum remains defiant.

“Anytime we face Ivory Coast again, we will beat them,” he told Asempa FM.

“Sometimes in football, you cannot predict… but as a coach, I can confidently say we will beat Ivory Coast if we meet for the third time.”

Ogum acknowledged the unpredictability of football, but emphasized the importance of studying opponents, adapting tactically, and building on the lessons from Yamoussoukro.

His remarks reflect a coach determined to turn pain into progress, especially with the 2026 U-17 Africa Cup of Nations on the horizon.

Despite the final defeat, Ghana’s U-17s have qualified for next year’s AFCON in Morocco, where they could potentially meet Ivory Coast again — setting the stage for a high-stakes rematch.