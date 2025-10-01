1 hour ago

Black Starlets head coach Prosper Narteh Ogum has declared that qualifying for the U-17 World Cup is the ultimate goal for his team, following their 2–0 victory over Nigeria in the WAFU Zone B U-17 Championship semifinal.

The win, sealed by goals from Michael Awuli and Robinho Yao Gavi, not only booked Ghana’s place in the final against hosts Côte d’Ivoire but also guaranteed participation in the 2026 U-17 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco — their first appearance since 2017.

“Qualifying for the AFCON alone is not enough,” Ogum told Asempa FM.

“The target is to qualify for the World Cup… We will go to Morocco and raise the flag of Ghana high.”

Ogum emphasized the need to strengthen the squad ahead of the AFCON campaign:

“We will try to improve the squad before the AFCON because we have a target that we have to meet, and I will do that with the GFA.”

His belief in the current crop of players reflects a renewed optimism around Ghana’s youth football setup, which has endured a seven-year absence from continental and global U-17 tournaments.

Ghana will face Côte d’Ivoire on Friday, October 3, in a final rematch of their group-stage clash, which the Ivorians won 3–0. With AFCON qualification secured, the Starlets now chase the WAFU B title and a psychological edge heading into Morocco.

The Black Starlets last featured in the FIFA U17 World Cup back in 2017 in India when stars like Mohammed Kudus, Aminu Mohammed, Danlad Ibrahim, Sadiq Ibrahim and other stars were unveiled at the world stage.

Ghana has won the FIFA U17 World Cup on two occasions, being in the 1991 and 1995 editions.