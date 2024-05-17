5 hours ago

Following their emphatic 5-1 victory over Ivory Coast in the opening match of the WAFU Zone B Under-17 Championship, the Black Starlets quickly refocused with a recovery training session at the Accra Sports Stadium on Thursday.

With all 20 players present, the session commenced at 16:00 GMT and lasted for an hour and a half. Coach Laryea Kingston led the team through various exercises aimed at ensuring both physical and mental recovery.

The players responded well, and the session concluded without any injury concerns, providing a sigh of relief for the coaching staff and the team.

The Black Starlets will resume their preparations at the Accra Sports Stadium on Friday, as they gear up for their next match against Benin on Tuesday.

Attached are some photos from the team's recovery training session: