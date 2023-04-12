1 hour ago

Ghana’s Black Starlets have arrived in the municipality of Stara Pazova in Serbia for a weeklong UEFA development U-16 tournament. The tournament which kicks off on Thursday, April 13, 2023 will feature countries like Serbia, Switzerland, Spain and Ghana.

Coach Karim Zito’s side departed Accra on Monday, April 10 and arrived in Serbia in the early hours of Tuesday for the tournament. The Black Starlets will open their campaign against Serbia on Thursday before taking on Spain and Switzerland on Saturday, April 15 and Tuesday, April 18 respectively.

The four-nation tournament will run from Thursday, April 12 – Tuesday, April 18, 2023.