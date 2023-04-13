1 hour ago

Ghana defeated Serbia 4-0 in the opening game of the UEFA U-16 youth development tournament on Thursday.

The Black Starlets were off to a flying start as the team scored four first half goals to record an empathic victory over the Europeans.

Great Corinthians forward Benjamin Tsivanyo scored a hat-trick within 17 minutes before Theophilus Nii Adjertey Adjei added the fourth goal to complete the rout. Tsivanyo drew the first blood from a spot kick in the 3rd minute after he was brought down in the box.

Ghana added to the tally in the 13th minute after a blistering counter attack, as Afirim Debrah Bossman set up Benjamin Tsivanyo to tap into an empty net for the second goal.

Benjamin Tsivanyo grabbed his hat-trick four minutes later as he made no mistake after he was put through by Asumadu Ramsey.

Ghana added to the woes of the host in the 44th minute when Yaw Yiriyon Gideon smashed in a free kick from the edge of the box to make it 4-0 to the Black Starlets.

The tempo and intensity of play dropped in the second half as Ghana conserved energy whiles Serbia made a number of changes to their side in search of a face saving score line but that didn’t materialize as the Black Starlets held on to win 4-0.

The Black Starlets will take on Spain on Saturday, April 15 in the second game of the tournament.