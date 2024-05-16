1 hour ago

The Black Starlets kicked off their campaign in the 2024 WAFU Zone B U17 Championship with an outstanding 5-1 victory over Ivory Coast, showcasing a dominant display from start to finish.

Joseph Narbi stole the show with a first-half brace, setting the stage for Ghana's commanding performance.

In a display of sheer brilliance, Godfred Sarpong, Harve Gbafa, and Mark Kagawa each added a goal in the second half, securing an emphatic win for Ghana.

Under the guidance of coach Laryea Kingston, the Black Starlets not only delighted fans with their exhilarating play but also ignited the stadium with their scintillating goals.

Narbi opened the scoring in the 27th minute with a stunning volley, connecting perfectly with a pass from Mark Kagawa.

He then doubled Ghana's lead just before halftime, netting his second goal with a powerful finish from a rebound.

Entering the second half with confidence, Ghana continued their onslaught, with Sarpong extending the lead with a sublime volley early in the half.

Although Ivory Coast managed to pull one back shortly after, Ghana quickly responded, with Gbafa heading home Ghana's fourth goal from a corner kick by Benjamin Tsevanyo.

Kagawa put the icing on the cake with a magnificent curler, sealing a resounding victory for Ghana and signaling a promising start to the tournament.

With this impressive win, Ghana's prospects of advancing to the next stage of the competition have been significantly bolstered.