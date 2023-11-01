3 hours ago

The first phase of screening for the Black Starlets is currently on-going with selected players expected to go through the mandatory Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) scan this week.

The pre-camping MRI screening is to ensure that only qualified players report to the Ghanaman Centre of Excellence at Prampram for camping. Players in the first two batches were settled upon by the technical team following a national scouting exercise across the ten football regions.

Players who successfully go through this phase (MRI test) will then proceed to the Ghanaman Centre of Excellence at Prampram for training/camping.

The under listed players are to report to the MD Lancet – Quest Medical Imaging Centre at East Legon with their weighing cards/or any acceptable national Identification card to confirm their credentials.

The test dates are as follows:

First batch: Thursday, November 02, 2023 - 10am to 3pm

Second batch: Friday, November 03, 2023 - 10am to 3pm