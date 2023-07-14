1 hour ago

Emmanuel Agyemang Badu, a former Black Stars midfielder, believes that Ghana has lost its status as a football powerhouse in Africa.

Despite Ghana's impressive record of winning the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) four times, they have struggled to achieve notable success since their last AFCON triumph in 1982.

Reflecting on the World Cup qualifying draw, Agyemang Badu acknowledges that Group I appears manageable on paper but emphasizes that Ghana's diminished stature in African football has contributed to their recent struggles against perceived underdog teams such as Comoros, Madagascar, and the Central African Republic.

“Our World Cup Group is manageable on paper but tricky and dangerous in reality. We have fallen behind in the pecking order. We are no longer a powerhouse in African football. We need to accept that we have struggled against all those teams in the group apart from Chad,” he told Kumasi-based Akoma FM.

“We must hope for a good season and playing time for our players so that it can translate into their performance for the national team. The Coach must create competition in the team to eliminate complacency.

“He must establish total discipline in the team and not tolerate any egoistic behaviors.” I am sure we can qualify if we do the right things.”

Ghana has been placed in Group I alongside Mali, Madagascar, Comoros, and the Central African Republic, with only the top team in the group advancing to the World Cup.

Agyemang Badu emphasizes the need for a good season and sufficient playing time for Ghanaian players, as their performances at the club level will translate into their national team performances.

He also highlights the importance of fostering healthy competition within the team to eliminate complacency, as well as establishing discipline and not tolerating any egoistic behaviors.

The qualifying series for the 2026 World Cup is set to begin on November 13, 2023.

Agyemang Badu believes that Ghana can secure its place in the tournament with the right approach, preparation, and adherence to these principles.