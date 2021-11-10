21 minutes ago

The senior men's national team the Black Stars have touched down safely in Johannesburg on Wednesday morning ahead of their crunch tie against Ethiopia on Thursday.

They touched down in the early hours of Wednesday after the departed Ghana on Wednesday evening for the game which will be played at the Orlando Pirates Stadium.

Ghana will this afternoon train at the facility before taking on their host Ethiopia on Thursday at the same grounds.

Four players missed out on the journey with key man Thomas Partey among them due to a groin issue he sustained that kept hi, out of Arsenal's last match against Watford in the English Premier League.

Gideon Mensah and US-based Jonathan Mensah and Roma prodigy Felix Afena Gyan all missed out due to varied reasons.

Ghana traveled with a 24 man squad instead of the usual 28 man squad that was invited to camp and will face South Africa three days later after Thursday's game.

FULL SQUAD BELOW:

Full Squad:

Goalkeepers: Joseph Wollacott (Swindon Town), Lawrence Ati-Zigi (St.Gallen), Manaf Nurudeen (Eupen), Richard Attah (Hearts of Oak)

Defenders: Andy Yiadom (Reading FC), Philemon Baffour (Dreams FC), Baba Abdul Rahman (Reading FC), Montari Kamaheni (Ashdod), Daniel Amartey (Leicester City), Alexander Djiku (Strasbourg), Joseph Aidoo (Celta Vigo), Ismail Abdul Ganiyu (Asante Kotoko)

Midfielders: Baba Idrissu (Real Mallorca), Mubarak Wakaso (Shenzhen F.C), Edmund Addo (Sheriff Tiraspol), Mohammed Kudus (Ajax Amsterdam), Daniel Kofi Kyere (FC St. Pauli)

Wingers: Andre Ayew (Al Sadd), Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace), Abdul Fatawu Issahaku (Dreams FC), Kamal Deen Sulemana (Rennes), Samuel Owusu (Al Fayha)

Strikers: Richmond Boakye-Yiadom (Beitar Jerusalem), Caleb Ekuban (Genoa