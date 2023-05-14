2 hours ago

Black Stars' assistant coach, Didi Dramani, was present at two Division One League match centers over the weekend, actively scouting talents for the national team.

Under the guidance of head coach Chris Hughton, the technical team of the Black Stars has been visiting various match centers with the aim of identifying top talents for the senior team.

Chris Hughton took charge of the Black Stars in February, leading the team in a doubleheader against Angola during the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifications, following his signing of a 21-month contract.

The exclusion of local players from the 25-man roster for the games surprised many. However, Hughton made a commitment to closely monitor the local game to inform his future decisions. True to his word, he has been attending several Ghana Premier League matches in recent weeks, accompanied by his assistants.

Over the weekend, Didi Dramani took it upon himself to observe players in the Division One League, dedicating his time to watching two games.

On Saturday, he was in attendance at Vision FC's 1-0 home defeat to Golden Kicks. Continuing his scouting program, he watched Uncle T United play out a goalless draw against Ghana Premier League returnees, Heart of Lions, on Sunday.

The Black Stars will resume action next month, facing Central Africa Republic and Madagascar as they strive to secure qualification for the AFCON tournament in Ivory Coast.

Didi Dramani's active involvement in scouting potential talents from the Division One League showcases the commitment of the Black Stars' technical team to identifying promising players who can contribute to the success of the national team.