The Ghana national football team, the Black Stars, along with 53 other African nations, will discover their opponents for the qualifiers of the 2026 World Cup today.

The draw will take place at the Sofitel Hotel in Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire.

The draw will be broadcasted live on CAF digital platforms and CAFONLINE.com at 15:00 GMT, following the 45th CAF Ordinary Assembly held in Abidjan.

The 54 teams have been divided into six pots based on the latest FIFA rankings. Pot 1 includes Nigeria, Morocco, Senegal, Algeria, Tunisia, Cameroon, Mali, and Egypt. Ghana, despite being four-time African Cup of Nations winners, finds itself in pot 2 alongside South Africa, Burkina Faso, and other countries.

The positioning of Ghana in pot 2 means they could potentially face their long-time rivals Nigeria in the qualifying campaign.

The Black Stars might also encounter tough opponents like Algeria, Egypt, Morocco, Senegal, Tunisia, Cameroon, Mali, and Ivory Coast.

During the draw, the teams will be sorted into nine groups of six teams each, and they will compete in home-and-away round-robin matches. The winners of each group will secure direct qualification for the World Cup.

However, the best four second-placed teams across all nine groups will enter a continental play-off to determine one winner.

This winner will proceed to a second and final play-off against teams from different confederations.

The top two teams from this play-off will qualify for the World Cup, completing the 48-team lineup.

The qualifiers are set to commence in November of this year, with matchdays scheduled between November 13 and 21 for the first and second rounds, and June 2024 for the third and fourth rounds.

The final matchday will be held in the week of October 6-14, 2025.

The Continental play-off will take place between November 10 and 18, 2025, at a venue to be announced.

In the previous edition of the World Cup in Qatar, Africa was represented by Morocco, Senegal, Cameroon, Ghana, and Tunisia.

Morocco made history by becoming the first African country to reach the semi-finals, finishing fourth in the tournament.

The pots for the draw are as follows:

Pot 1: Nigeria, Morocco, Senegal, Algeria, Tunisia, Cameroon, Mali, Egypt

Pot 2: Ghana, Burkina Faso, South Africa, Cape Verde, DR Congo, Guinea, Zambia, Gabon, Equatorial Guinea

Pot 3: Angola, Benin, Kenya, Mauritania, Congo, Uganda, Madagascar, Guinea Bissau, Namibia

Pot 4: Mozambique, Gambia, Sierra Leone, Togo, Tanzania, Zimbabwe, Central African Republic, Malawi, Libya

Pot 5: Niger, Comoros, Sudan, Rwanda, Burundi, Ethiopia, Eswatini, Botswana, Liberia

Pot 6: Lesotho, South Sudan, Mauritius, Chad, Sao Tome, Djibouti, Seychelles, Eritrea, Somalia

As the draw approaches, fans across the continent eagerly anticipate the groups' formation and the thrilling journey of the African teams on their quest for a spot in the prestigious 2026 World Cup.