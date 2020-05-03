2 hours ago

Head Coach of the Black Stars B Ibrahim Tanko is the latest to name his Ghana Premier League all time XI, selecting nine players from Accra Hearts of oak.

Being a member of the young generational players of the 90s and in the late 2000, the former King Faisal star's choice of best X1 is dominated by Hearts of Oak triumphant "64 battalion" squad that conquered Africa under Coach Cecil Jones Attuquayfio.

The Ghana Premier League all time XI wave has caught on with many technical men and ex-footballers naming eyewatering teams comprising stars from yester-years that blessed the topflight with their array of talent.

The Former Cameroon and Black Stars assistant coach, Ibrahim Tanko chose a mouth watering dream team which features Hearts quartet Emmanuel Osei Kuffour, Charles Taylor, Bernard Dong Bortey and three-time top scorer Ishmael Addo alongside Kofi Deblah in his attack.

Former Black Stars and Hearts of Oak safest pair of hands Sammy Adjei received the nod to be in the post whiles teammates Amankwah Mireku and Jacob Nettey operate from the laterals with a steel defence force of King Faisal and Asante Kotoko defender Shilla Illiasu partnering the indefatigable ‘Rambo’ Agyemang Duah.

Adjah Tetteh will have the honorable task of linking the defence and the attack as he shackles to as fro the midfield.

Conspicuously missing in Tanko's squad is his pal Yussif Chibsa who played for King Faisal and Kotoko within the same generation, indicating how fair he approached his selection.

In the attacking third, Ibrahim Tanko has named a Fearsome four which comprises Emmanuel Osei Kuffour, Bernard Dong Bortey, Charles Taylor and Kofi Deblah.

Nine of those named by the 1997 UEFA Champions League winner were part of the Phobians' golden generation that dominated both Africa and the domestic league competition.

Below Coach Tanko's dream Ghana Premier League team of all-time: