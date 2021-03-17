58 minutes ago

Black Stars beat Legon Cities 3-1 in a friendly game as Asamoah Gyan scores consolation goalThe Black Stars of Ghana defeated Ghana Premier League side Legon Cities this afternoon in a friendly game played at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Ghana's senior men's national team beat the Royals by 3-1 in the friendly game which was dominated by a lot of players from the local league.

Goals from former Kotoko striker Kwame Opoku, Mubarak Wakaso and Bechem United center back Salifu Moro gave the Black Stars a 3-0 lead before a late consolation goal from former Black Stars captain and Legon Cities player Asamoah Gyan made it 3-1.

Mubarak Wakaso was the star of the show as he supplied two assists and scored a goal for himself in a game he dominated.

The Black Stars have won all two friendly matches they have played so far winning 2-1 against lower tier side Star Makers FC and now a 3-1 win over Legon Cities with 5 goals scored and 2 conceded.

It's an encouraging results for the Black Stars as they prepare for the final AFCON qualifiers against South Africa and Sao Tome and Principe on March 25 and 29 respectively.