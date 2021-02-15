50 minutes ago

The Black Stars broke camp on Thursday, February 18, 2021 after a four day training programme in Accra.

The players will join their clubs for this weekend’s Ghana Premier and Division One League matches and reassemble next Thursday to continue their preparation towards the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against South Africa and Sao Tome and Principe.

Twenty-six players featured in a test game Thursday morning before departure.

Goalkeepers: Joseph Addo (Aduana Stars), Bawa Lord Martey (Elmina Sharks), Eric Ofori Antwi (Medeama SC)

Central Defenders: Haruna Jamal Deen (Great Olympics), Konadu Yiadom (WAFA), Mohammed Alhassan (Hearts of Oak)

Full Backs: Amoako Kwadwo (AshantiGold SC), Dennis Korsah Akoumah (Ebusua Dwarfs)

Defensive Midfielders: Justice Blay (Medeama SC), Rashid Nortey (Medeama SC), Salifu Moro (Bechem United), Gladson Awako (Great Olympics), Michael Otou (Great Olympics), George Asamoah (Ebusua Dwarfs), Ben Acquah (Ebusua Dwarfs)

Attacking Midfielders: Yaw Annor (AshantiGold SC), Salifu Ibrahim (Techiman Eleven Wonders), Maxwell Abbey (Great Olympics), Augustine Boakye (WAFA), Michael Agbekornu (Dreams FC)

Strikers: Kwame Pepprah (King Faisal), Diawusie Taylor (Karela United FC), Joseph Esso (Dreams FC), Evans Etti (Accra Lions FC), Andy Kumi Francis (Unistar Academy), Welbeck Takyi (Tano Bofoakwa)

Players of Asante Kotoko were excused from this week's training programme due to their involvement in the CAF Confederation Cup. The Porcupine Warriors have a game against Algerian side Entente Setif on Sunday, February 21, 2021.