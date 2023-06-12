6 minutes ago

Black Stars captain Andre Ayew has shown his unwavering support for the All Stars Festival, providing a significant endorsement for the highly anticipated event.

Ayew will lead the Stars in Dormaa Ahenkro as they go head-to-head with the Brong-Ahafo stars, under the guidance of Paa Kwesi Fabin, coach of Aduana Stars.

Organized by The Business African Consulting (The BAC) Group, spearheaded by Dr. Ernest Koranteng, the All Stars Festival has garnered substantial attention, particularly with Ayew's endorsement.

Having participated in the inaugural edition of the festival last year, Ayew has pledged his support for this year's event, which will be hosted in the Bono, Bono-East, and Ahafo regions.

The festival will showcase a range of activities, including a captivating float along the main streets of Bechem in the Ahafo region on June 20th.

Additionally, The BAC Institute will power The Sports Business Series (SBS), a conference focused on Football Business, to be held in Sunyani.

As part of its corporate social responsibility initiative, the festival will improve the water supply to enhance the pitch and accessibility for more footballers at the renowned TACO Park in the Bono East Region, located in Techiman.

A gala night has been scheduled for June 21st in Sunyani, where legends who have made significant contributions to football in Brong Ahafo and Ghana since 1957 will be honored.

On June 22nd, a special durbar will be held in the morning at the Abanpradease Palace in Dormaa Ahenkro to warmly welcome the All Star players, led by Ayew. The durbar will be hosted by the president of the Bono traditional council, Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Nana Agyemang Badu II.

The All Stars Festival promises to be an energetic and celebratory event, shedding light on football talent and fostering the sport's development in the Brong Ahafo region and beyond.