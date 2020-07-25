5 hours ago

Captain of the senior men's national team, Andre Dede Ayew has hailed teammates who contributed in donating Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to the Ghana Football Association(GFA) in order to help fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

Player's of the Black Stars on Friday 24th July donated PPE's worth more than GHC100,000 to the Ghana Football Association as their contribution to help curb the global pandemic.

"Big thanks to my colleagues who formed the most recent Black Stars call up & those who have been out of the team for some time,for their generous contributions towards donating PPEs to the GFA to help in the fight against COVID-19. Let's all stay safe & win this fight together," the Black Stars captain posted on Twitter.

Among the items donated include hand sanitizers, nose masks and other personal protective gears to aid the fight against COVID-19.

The presentation was made to the GFA by the Black Stars Management Committee Chairman, Mr George Amoako and the coach C.K Akonnor on behalf of the team.

It was received by the GFA President Kurt Okraku who was grateful and thanked all who contributed for their kind gesture.

The GFA have also distributed the items to all 10 RFA's for onward distribution.

