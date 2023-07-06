44 minutes ago

Bethel Dentist Clinic, official dental partner of the national teams, today received Black Stars Captain Andre Dede Ayew at their premises.

The Captain of the senior national team and Head of Marketing Jamil Maraby were at the Clinic on Thursday afternoon to experience the excellent services provided by the outfit.

Owners of the facility, Mr and Mrs Enchill took the Black Stars captain and the Head of Marketing on a tour of the clinic and also introduced them to the staff on duty.

Andre Ayew also presented a signed Black Stars jersey to Mr and Mrs Enchill in appreciation of their support to the Black Stars and the other national teams.

This forms part of the Marketing Department's visitations to all sponsors of the national teams to express the gratitude for their support.