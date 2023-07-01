27 minutes ago

Ghana's National Football Team, the Black Stars, have climbed one spot to 59th in the latest FIFA Rankings, which were published on June 29, 2023.

The rise in the rankings can be attributed to the team's impressive performance under the guidance of coach Chris Hughton. Since the previous rankings were released on April 6, 2023, the Black Stars have played a single match, which was against Madagascar in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

Despite the match ending in a goalless draw, Ghana's dominant display allowed them to gather crucial points and move up to the 59th position.

In the African rankings, Ghana currently sits outside the top 10, occupying the 11th spot.

The top five teams in Africa are Morocco, Senegal, Tunisia, Algeria, and Egypt. Burkina Faso, Nigeria, Cameroon, Mali, Ivory Coast, and Cameroon complete the top 10 for the continent.

On the global stage, World Cup champions Argentina retain their top position in the rankings, followed by France and Brazil in second and third place, respectively.

Croatia has made a significant leap, surpassing the Netherlands, while England has also climbed above Belgium to claim the fourth spot. The top 10 is completed by Spain, Portugal, and Italy.

The latest FIFA Rankings reflect the recent performances of national teams across the globe and provide a measure of their standing in international football.