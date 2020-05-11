13 minutes ago

Black Stars coach Charles Koblah Akonnor has named his all time Black Stars XI from the 1990's till date.

The former Black Stars captain surprisingly did not make the cut as he says he will only be fit to be the the number 12th player or first substitute.

C.K Akonnor featured prominently for the Black Stars earning 41 caps for almost a decade between 1991 and 2001.

His all time Black Star XI included three time African best and his former national teammate Abedi Pele, Tony Yeboah, Mohammed Polo and Michael Essien.

According to C.K Akonnor his criteria for choosing the best XI was player's form for the both club and country.

“It comes with a criteria. You must have to have played very well here. [In the] AFCON, you must excel and then Europe,” he told Joy Sports in an interview.

“Out of this category, the person who really was distinguished is Abedi Pele. As a colts player in Falcons, I wasn’t there but we heard it. He played very well here, he conquered Africa and of course Europe as well.”

He chose Richard Kingson in goal and former Kotoko defender Frank Amankwaah as the right back and Isaac Asare as the left back.

In Central defence, C.K Akonnor picked former Bayern Munich stalwart Samuel Osei Kuffour and former Asante Kotoko defender Stephen Frimpong Manso.

In midfield where C.K Akonnor played there was no room for himself as he went for Stephen Appiah, Michael Essien, Abedi Pele and Mohammed Polo.

Upfront, Ghana's all time topscorer, Asamoah Gyan was paired with former Okwahu United striker Tony Yeboah as C.K Akonnor missed out on his all time best XI Black Stars squad.

While selecting the Black Stars coach craved the indulgence of the old timers that he should be forgiven If they feel slighted by his best XI as he did not watch most of them play.

Coach CK Akonnor's Black Stars XI : Richard Kingson (GK) Frank Amankwah ,Osei Kuffour ,Frimpong Manso, Isaac Asare, Stephen Appiah, Michael Essien, Abedi Pele (C), Mohammed Polo ,Asamoah Gyan ,Tony Yeboah