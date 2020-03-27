1 hour ago

Coach of the senior men's national team C.K Akonnor has today Friday 27th March 2020 done his bit to help persons get the priceless hand sanitizer amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Black Stars coach has been an avid campaigner on ways to stay safe by adhering to the guidelines giving by the World Health Organization and the Ministry of health.

Since Ghana recorded its first case of the lethal coronavirus disease on 12th March 2020, prices of hand sanitizers have gone through the roof with many less privileged people unable to afford it.

C.K Akonnor decided to contribute his widow's mite by distributing hand sanitizers to hawkers on the streets of Accra.

Ghana has so far recorded 136 cases of the coronavirus pandemic with four persons dead while one has fully recovered.

