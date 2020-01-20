27 minutes ago

Recently appointed Black Stars trainer C.K Akunnor has hit the ground running by attending his first official assignment just that this time he went without his players but the vice GFA President Mr. Mark Addo.

The duo have departed the shores of Ghana for Egypt where on Tuesday the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers draw will be held at the CAF secretariat.

Ghana is in Pot I alongside South Africa, Senegal, Tunisia, Nigeria, Algeria, Morocco, Egypt, Cameroon, Mali and DR Congo.

All the top seeded teams have featured at the FIFA World Cup except Mali who are yet to make an appearance.

The top 26 ranked teams on the continent will be joined by the 14 winners from the first round for the second qualifying round and these teams will be drawn into ten groups of four teams.

The matches will kick off from the weekend of March 23–31, 2020 and end on the weekend of October 4–12, 2021.

Ghana has played three times at the mundial with the first one coming in 2006 then 2010 before the final one in Brazil 2014.