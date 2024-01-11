1 hour ago

Black Stars coach Chris Hughton has voiced confidence in the extensive preparations of the team for the upcoming 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Ivory Coast.

With the squad aiming to rebound after a winless performance in the 2021 edition, they are set to participate in the 34th AFCON tournament.

Speaking at a farewell dinner in Kumasi, Hughton assured that the technical staff is fully committed to ensuring the Black Stars are well-prepared for the challenging competition.

Despite the weight of expectations following their previous AFCON exit, the former Premier League manager highlighted the positive spirit within the camp and pledged that the team would spare no effort in readiness for the tournament.

"The spirit in this camp has been very good. We will make sure from the technical staff point of view that we would have prepared the players in the very best way that we can going into this competition. I am quite sure that none of the players would leave anything behind," he affirmed.

The Black Stars embarked on their journey to Ivory Coast on Wednesday morning in anticipation of the tournament's kickoff this weekend.

Drawn into Group B, Ghana is scheduled to face tough opponents, including Cape Verde, Egypt, and Mozambique.

The opening match against Cape Verde is scheduled for January 14, 2024, at the Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium in Abidjan.

Subsequent clashes with Egypt and Mozambique are set for January 18 and January 22, 2024, respectively. The team's departure signals the beginning of their quest for success in AFCON 2023.