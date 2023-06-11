1 hour ago

Black Stars Chris Hughton has given cold shoulders to players that ply their trade on the local scene as no single player has been invited to the Black Stars for the upcoming 2023 AFCON qualifiers against Madagascar.

Ironically the veteran gaffer has been galloping from one local venue to the other watching matches in the elite and second-tier divisions with his various assistants but it appears they were not convinced by any local player.

In a recent interview on BKB TV on YouTube, Hughton explained the rationale behind the decision. "In the period of time I've been around, I've seen most of the teams. Probably at this stage, it's about getting a feel for the league," Hughton stated. "The level of the league, the better players. Trying to get the whole picture as opposed to just some individuals. In this process when we come up with the individual players, the balance is always what I have."

Hughton emphasized the importance of finding the right balance and maintaining consistency in the team. With numerous players based in Europe, the coach highlighted the need to evaluate both those who have been playing regularly and those who haven't.

The expectations were high that some outstanding performers in the domestic league would earn a call-up to the national team.

However, players like Vincent Atinga, who leads Medeama in their title pursuit with 11 goals as the highest-scoring defender, were not considered. Similarly, prolific goal-scorer Hafiz Wutah Konkoni of Bechem United, leading the top scorers' chart with 16 goals, and Abednego Tetteh were also left out.

Despite the absence of local players, Ghana currently leads their AFCON qualifying group, accumulating 8 points from two wins and two draws in the first four matches. The Black Stars will face Madagascar in Antananarivo on Sunday, June 18, 2023, aiming to maintain their position at the top.

Hughton's decision to exclude local players has sparked debates among football enthusiasts, with many hoping for a reevaluation of the selection criteria for future national team call-ups.