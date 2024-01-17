1 hour ago

Chris Hughton, the coach of the Black Stars, has conveyed his gratitude to Ghanaians for the support he received in the aftermath of alleged reports of an incident involving a supporter.

Following the team's defeat to Cape Verde on Sunday, rumors circulated about an altercation involving the coach at the team's hotel.

Although not confirming the details of the reported incident, Hughton, during a press conference ahead of the game between Ghana and Egypt, took a moment to express his appreciation for the support he has received.

"I also very much appreciate the level of support I have received, but in today's press conference, we are looking forward to the next game.

I think that is something that is in the past; it's had a lot of media coverage and I thank everybody for their messages and messages of support," he stated.

The focus now shifts to the upcoming match against Egypt, as the four-time African champions aim to rejuvenate their Africa Cup of Nations campaign.

"We look forward to a very competitive game we have tomorrow," Hughton added, emphasizing the team's readiness for the challenges ahead.