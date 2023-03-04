3 hours ago

New Black Stars coach Chris Hughton is bereaved as he has lost his Ghanaian father after a lengthy battle with an unnamed ailment.

Veteran English-born Irishman, Chris Hughton has been appointed as the new coach of the Black Stars of Ghana by the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

According to the GFA, the former Newcastle United coach is not in Ghana because of his father's demise and is expected in Ghana next week for his unveiling and also to begin preparations for the Angola game.

“Chris had to stay in the UK because he lost his dad and needed time with his family and plan the burial service. That’s why he’s not been to Ghana yet” Henry Asante Twum, who is the Communications Director of the FA told 3Sports in an interview.

“We expect Chris in Ghana next week if everything goes according to plan. We are constantly engaging on his unveiling, media engagement, and build-up to the games,” Henry added.

The GFA spokesperson revealed that Chris Hughton's unveiling with his assistants and squad announcement will be made next week.

“He is working, Chris and his assistants will be unveiled together. When he arrives we will communicate the date and venue for his unveiling and then use that as part of the build-up to the game against Angola. There will also be squad announcements, details of the contract, and the targets set for the new technical team.”

He takes over from stop-gap coach Otto Addo who was handed the Ghana job in March 2022 and helped the country reach the 2022 FIFA World Cup before leaving his role in December after the Mundial.

Chris Hughton from March 2022 was the technical advisor of the Black Stars during the two-legged World Cup play-off game against Nigeria and at the World Cup.

The experienced trainer has coached Newcastle United, Norwich City, Tottenham Hotspurs, Birmingham, Brighton, and Nottingham Forest.

Hughton will lead Ghana to play Angola at the Baba Yara Stadium on March 23 before traveling to Luanda for the reverse fixture four days later.