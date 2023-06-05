1 hour ago

Chris Hughton, the head coach of the Ghanaian national football team, the Black Stars, was present at the Ghana Premier League match between Bechem United and Berekum Chelsea on Sunday,

The game, held at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park, ended with a 2-0 victory for Bechem United, securing them three vital points in week 33 of the domestic top-flight league.

Hughton, along with the technical team of the Black Stars, has been actively visiting match centers to identify and scout top talents for the senior national team.

Since taking charge of the Black Stars in February, Hughton has been keen on building a strong squad, with his first assignment being a doubleheader against Angola in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifications.

In his initial call-up, Hughton did not include any local players.

However, he expressed his commitment to keeping a close eye on the local game to inform his future decisions.

In recent weeks, the coach, accompanied by his assistants and the Team Manager of the Black Stars, Ameenu Shadow, has attended several Ghana Premier League matches as part of this scouting process.

Despite not selecting any local players for the upcoming game against Madagascar this month, Hughton's presence at the Bechem United versus Berekum Chelsea match demonstrates his ongoing interest in monitoring the talent within the Ghanaian football scene.

The Black Stars are set to face Madagascar on June 18 in a crucial AFCON 2023 game, and Hughton's observations may influence his future selection decisions as he builds a competitive national team.