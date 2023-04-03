3 hours ago

Black Stars coach Chris Hughton was on Sunday 2nd April 2023 present at the Accra Sports Stadium to watch Great Olympics face Berekum Chelsea in their match day 25 clash.

In his first call-up for Ghana's two AFCON qualifier matches against Angola, there was no local player in the list.

He revealed that he had very little knowledge about the local players and on Sunday he started acquainting himself with the domestic game.

Yusif Razak scored in either half to give Great Olympics a 2-0 lead but Chelsea refused to give up as Isaac Kwakye Osei reduced the deficit in added time to put pressure on the Dade Boys.

Razak netted from the spot in the 41st minute and added the second goal two minutes after the break to give Olympics a breather until Kwakye Osei’s late onslaught.

The former Tottenham, Newcastle United was seated alongside Black Stars team manager Ameenu Shardow and was seen scribbling down his observation.

Last Tuesday, the Black Stars coach was also at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium as the Black Meteors played against Algeria in the CAF U-23 AFCON qualifier.

The Black Stars will be in action in June for the 2023 AFCON qualifiers.