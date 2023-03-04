26 minutes ago

New Black Stars coach Chris Hughton was in the stands at the Emirates Stadium as Arsenal defeated Bournemouth in an epic 3-2 win.

The Irishman with a Ghanaian father was appointed as the new Black Stars coach last month replacing Otto Addo who left the role after Ghana's exit at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar last year.

Hughton was at the Emirates Stadium with one of his assistants George Boateng to watch Thomas Partey who had been sidelined with injury the past three weeks take on Antoine Semenyo's Bournemouth.

Just 9.11 seconds into the game, Philipp Billing grabbed the opening goal for Bournemouth after some good work from Antoine Semenyo.

Arsenal pressed for the equalizer but they went into the break a goal down.

After recess, Gary Oneill's side scored the second goal Sensi in the 57th minute after losing his marker Thomas Partey to power home the second goal for the cherries.

In the 62nd minute, Partey atoned for his error as he pulled one back for Arsenal from close range after a headed pass from Emile Smith Rowe to the delight of Ghana's new coach Chris Hughton who was in attendance to watch Partey and Antoine Semenyo in action for their various teams.

The Ghanaian paid tribute to his former teammate Christian Atsu who perished in the Turkey earthquake disaster.

Ben white grabbed the equalizer for Arsenal after goal-line technology confirmed that his shot crossed the line before Neto could claw it back.

Deep into stoppage time, Reiss Nelson gave Arsenal's title chase hope with a curled finish from outside the box from a corner.

Ghana will play Angola in an AFCON 2023 double header game with the first leg at the Baba Yara Stadium on 23rd March before traveling to Luanda four days later.