22 minutes ago

Black Stars coach Chris Hughton was in attendance at the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium in Tamale on Saturday as Real Tamale United lost in the quarter-finals of the MTN FA Cup.

Philip Ofori gave Nsoatreman FC a surprising win against the run of play through a 45th-minute corner kick.

Hughton is pictured in a photo with assistant coach Masaud Didi Dramani, and team manager Ameenu Shardow as he scribbles on his notepad while watching the game.

In his first call-up for Ghana's two AFCON qualifier matches against Angola, there was no local player in the list.

He revealed that he had very little knowledge about the local players and on Sunday he started acquainting himself with the domestic game as watched Great Olympics defeat Berekum Chelsea.

The Black Stars coach was also at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium as the Black Meteors played against Algeria in the CAF U-23 AFCON qualifier and also watched Kotoko's 0-0 drawn game with King Faisal last Wednesday.

The Black Stars will be in action in June for the 2023 AFCON qualifiers.