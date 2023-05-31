1 hour ago

Black Stars head coach Chris Hughton made his presence known at the Accra Sports Stadium on Tuesday afternoon, as he witnessed Bofoakwa Tano's remarkable victory over Techiman Eleven Wonders in the 2022/23 National Division One League Zone 1 playoff final.

On the day when the Black Stars squad was announced without any local players, the Ghana coach continued to watch the second-tier playoff game on Tuesday.

Accompanying the former Brighton and Hove Albion boss was Black Stars team manager Ameenu Shardow, further adding to the significance of their attendance.

This marked Hughton's second local match appearance this week, following his keen observation of Asante Kotoko's 1-1 draw against Karela United during the 32nd match week of the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League on Monday.

The thrilling final between Bofoakwa Tano and Techiman Eleven Wonders saw the former emerge triumphant in a nerve-wracking penalty shootout, securing a 7-6 victory after an intense 1-1 draw throughout a grueling 120 minutes of football.

This historic win marks Bofoakwa Tano's return to the Ghana Premier League after a remarkable 16-year absence.

Looking ahead to the upcoming clash in the fifth round of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against Madagascar on June 18, 2023, Chris Hughton has unveiled a 24-man squad for the crucial match.

A victory in this highly anticipated encounter could potentially secure qualification for the Black Stars in next year's tournament, set to take place in Ivory Coast, further adding to the significance and anticipation surrounding the upcoming match.