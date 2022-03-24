2 hours ago

Ghana Coach Otto Addo will speak to the press at 4pm on Thursday, March 24, 2022.

The pre-match press conference will take place at the media center of the Baba Yara Sports stadium as part of the build up to the game against Nigeria on Friday.

Journalists are advised to use the T.I Ahmass end of the stadium for entry. Interested journalists who wish to cover the press conference are entreated to bring along their Station ID cards for identification. The first 15 minutes of training will be open to the press.