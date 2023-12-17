1 hour ago

Black Stars coach Chris Hughton has submitted a 55-man provisional squad for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), according to an announcement by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) on Friday.

The provisional squad for Ghana includes key players such as captain Andre Ayew, Baba Rahman, Mohammed Kudus, Jordan Ayew, Daniel Amartey, and Thomas Partey.

Notably, some Ghana Premier League players have also been included in the squad, reflecting a mix of experience and local talent as Ghana aims to secure the AFCON title.

The final squad submission deadline is January 3, 2024, and teams are allowed to register up to 27 players.

However, only 23 players can be named for each match during the tournament.

The additional players on the final list are optional, and teams can make changes in case of injuries or illnesses before their first match.

The 2023 AFCON is scheduled to take place from January 13 to February 11, 2024, in various Ivorian cities, including Abidjan, Bouake, Korhogo, San Pedro, and Yamoussoukro.

Ghana's group stage matches will be held in Abidjan, where they will face Egypt, Cape Verde, and Mozambique as they aim to end their over 40-year AFCON drought.