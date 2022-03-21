1 hour ago

Coaches of the Black Stars will address the nation at 8:30am on Monday, March 21, 2022 ahead of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 play-offs against Nigeria.

They include Otto Addo (Head Coach), Chris Hughton (Technical Advisor), Mas-Ud Didi Dramani and George Boateng (Assistant Coaches).

The Black Stars will take on the Super Eagles of Nigeria in the 1st leg of the play off at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi on Friday, March 25, while the 2nd leg is scheduled for the Moshood Abiola stadium in Abuja on Tuesday, March 29, 2022.

The Winner of the two legs will progress to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 tournament.

The address will stream on the Ghana Football App at 8:30 on Monday.