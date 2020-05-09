2 hours ago

Ex-Asante Kotoko striker, Eric Bekoe has named Black Stars defender, Jonathan Mensah as the toughest customer he has faced.

“Jonathan Mensah is the toughest defender I have met in my career.”

“I remember a game between Kotoko and the then Obuasi Goldfields now AshantiGold played at Brong Ahafo.”

“Jonathan Mensah made sure I was out of the game completely that very day.”

“He marked me out of the game and I can say I never had it easy in that match.”

Bekoe played just a season at Kotoko but left a mark at the Porcupine Warriors.

He was the top scorer in the 1997/1998 season with 13 goals where he also won the league with Kotoko.

He left to join Egyptian Club, Petrojet in a 4 and a half year deal.

The 33-year-old also played for Liberty Professionals in Dansoman and Kpandu Hearts of Lions then in the Ghana Premier League.

He signed for Berekum Chelsea after the expiration of his Petrojet contract in 2010.

He later joined Sekondi Hasaacas briefly.