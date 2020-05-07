1 hour ago

Black Stars defender, Joseph Aidoo resumed training with Spanish side, Celta Vigo after recovering from an earlier discomfort.

The central defender is not apparently injured, but this Monday he took the opportunity to carry out exercises outside the working groups, thus leaving Óscar to divide the other 28 players into two groups of fourteen.

Presently the squad available in camp include:

Goalkeepers

• Rubén Blanco

• Iván Villar

• Dragan Rosic (B)

Defenses

• Hugo Mallo

• Néstor Araujo

• Lucas Olaza

• Jorge Sáenz

• David Juncà

• Kevin Vázquez

• Jeison Murillo

• José Fontán (B)

Midfielders

• Okay Yokuslu

• Denis Suárez

• Fran Beltrán

• Rafinha Alcántara

• Filip Bradaric

• Brais Méndez

• Pape Cheikh

• Pione Sisto

• Jacobo González (B)

• Sergio Bermejo (B)

• Javi Gómez (B)

Forwards

• Juan Hernández

• Fedor Smolov

• Iago Aspas

• Gabriel Fernández

• Santi Mina

• Yaw Yeboah (B)

On the edge

+ Sergio Álvarez (Partial rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament and meniscus. Low until August)

+ Joseph Aidoo (Undetermined annoyances)