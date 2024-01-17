2 hours ago

Fans of the Ghanaian national football team, the Black Stars, who are currently in Ivory Coast, have reportedly received $400 each after threatening to boycott the team's remaining games in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

The decision to compensate the fans came after their frustration mounted due to challenging living conditions in Abidjan following Ghana's 2-1 defeat to Cape Verde on Sunday.

Over 400 supporters had been transported to Ivory Coast by the Sports Ministry with the intention of cheering for the Black Stars during the tournament.

However, the fans expressed dissatisfaction with their situation, leading to reports of a potential boycott of the team's matches.

In response to the fans' concerns, a select team from the Sports Ministry is expected to arrive in Ivory Coast on Thursday to address the issues and meet with the stranded supporters.

The compensation of $400 per fan is seen as an attempt to appease the disgruntled supporters and ensure their continued support for the Black Stars in the ongoing AFCON tournament.

Ghana is set to face Egypt in their next group stage match on Thursday.