Joseph Paints, a forward for the Ghana national team, the Black Stars, has expressed his excitement about the team's preparedness for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against Madagascar.

Scheduled to take place on June 18th at the Mahamasina Municipal Stadium in Antananarivo, Madagascar, the match holds significant importance for Ghana as they aim to secure their spot in the 2023 AFCON tournament.

After the team's second training session at the Accra Sports Stadium, Paints spoke at a press conference and shared his enthusiasm about the mentality and focus of his teammates.

He stated, "Every player is mentally ready, and they have put what has happened at their clubs behind them. With their mindset, they are truly prepared for it, and we consistently discuss it. Their complete focus is on the game, and they are ready to give their all for the fans and for Ghanaians."

Chris Hughton's side needs only a draw to secure qualification for the tournament, which will be held in Ivory Coast. Currently leading Group E with 8 points from two wins and two draws in their four group games, the Black Stars have shown promising form throughout the qualifiers.

Paints' comments highlight the team's determination and commitment to performing at their best for the fans and the nation.

With a collective focus and the past left behind, the Black Stars are eagerly looking forward to the crucial AFCON qualifier and are prepared to give their utmost effort on the field.