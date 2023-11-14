1 hour ago

Ghana's goalkeeper, Jojo Wollacott, has expressed his elation at being back in action as the Black Stars gear up to face Madagascar and Comoros in the crucial 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

The shot-stopper had been sidelined for several national team games in recent months due to an injury.

However, having made a full recovery last month and featuring for his club Hibernian FC, Wollacott is now back in contention.

Ghana's coach, Chris Hughton, has recognized the goalkeeper's availability and included Joseph Wollacott in the Black Stars squad for the first round of qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

"It is very good; it has been a while. Obviously, I was struggling with injury, but I feel good and I am happy to be back," Wollacott stated. Reflecting on the challenges faced during his injury, he emphasized the need for preparation and seriousness in approaching the upcoming games.

"If you remember the last time, it was a difficult journey, so we know what to expect. We have to be prepared and take these games very seriously. I am sure we will get the victory. I am confident as always. Obviously, the last one didn't go according to plan, but we will rectify this one," he added.

The Black Stars squad includes three goalkeepers, with Lawrence Ati-Zigi and Richard Ofori joining Wollacott in the lineup.

The match between Ghana and Madagascar is scheduled for November 17, with the game against Comoros following on November 21.

Wollacott's return is expected to bolster the team's defensive capabilities as they strive to secure vital victories in their quest for World Cup qualification.