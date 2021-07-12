2 hours ago

Head coach of the Black Stars, C.K Akonnor has saluted Accra Hearts of Oak on their league title triumph.

Accra Hearts of Oak have been crowned Ghana Premier League champions in the 2020/2021 season after drawing 1-1 with Liberty Professionals

The phobians have ended a 12 year wait for the Ghana Premier League title after edging fierce rivals Kumasi Asante Kotoko.

Since winning the league title in 2009 under Serbian trainer Kostadin Papic, coach Samuel Boadu has masterminded a first league title for Hearts.

With a game to spare Hearts of Oak are four points adrift second placed Kumasi Asante Kotoko.

The former Heats gaffer has taken to his twitter handle to congratulate his former side:

"Massive congratulations to Hearts of Oak and colleague coach Samuel Boadu for winning the Ghana Premier League. Well done"he tweeted

CK Akunnor joined Hearts of Oak in March 2011 after the club relieved Serbian coach Nebojsa Vucicevic off his duties.

He was sacked in 2013 after just five matches into the Ghana Premier League by the Board following a series of poor results.