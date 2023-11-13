21 minutes ago

The Black Stars of Ghana are gearing up for their upcoming FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Madagascar and Comoros.

The team is scheduled to open camp in Accra on Monday, November 13, 2023, marking the beginning of their preparations for the crucial matches.

Training sessions are set to commence at the Accra Sports Stadium on Tuesday evening.

The team will later move to Kumasi on Wednesday to conclude their preparations for the first match.

The Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi will host the opening game against Madagascar on Friday, November 17.

Following the home fixture, the Black Stars will travel to Moroni for the second encounter against Comoros on Tuesday, November 21, 2023.

The national team is looking to secure positive results in these qualifiers as they aim to progress in the journey to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Find the full team schedule in the attached file: