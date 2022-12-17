3 hours ago

An Executive Council member of the Ghana Football Association(GFA), Nana Oduro Sarfo has revealed that no member of the Black Stars Management Committee took any money as appearance fees whatsoever at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Ghana exited the 2022 FIFA World Cup at the Group stage after defeats to Portugal and Uruguay and a win against Korea.

But since the team's exit rumours have been rife in the local media that members of the Black Stars Management Committee were paid some amounts of money as appearance fees something which the EXCO member has vehemently denied.

“Let me add this, no member of the management committee of the Black Stars took a dime, not even a pesewa as an appearance fee. The Ministry of Sports prior to the tournament said this time no appearance fee,” Oduro Sarfo said in an interview with Kessben FM.

He added that the GFA is not looking to gag the press and general public with their letter as he says they are not against Criticisms but eschew half-truths and lies.

“We are not saying people should not speak because they are Ghanaians, we are also Ghanaians. Are we (GFA people) Togolese? If something is going wrong with lies, we have to protect it as FA.

“People have been doing this for a long time and it is getting too much. It is deliberate for some others. What have we done? Speak but say the truth,” the GFA exco members said.