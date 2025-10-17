7 minutes ago

Ghana’s senior national football team, the Black Stars, have climbed two places in the latest FIFA World Rankings, following their strong performances in the concluding rounds of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

The four-time African champions, who had gained one spot in the previous update, now occupy the 73rd position globally, while maintaining 14th place in Africa.

Under the guidance of head coach Otto Addo, the Black Stars enjoyed an outstanding October international window—dismantling Madagascar 5–0 in Morocco before securing a narrow 1–0 victory over Comoros at the Accra Sports Stadium.

These impressive results ensured that Ghana topped Group I and booked their place at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, to be hosted across the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

With qualification sealed, the team will next turn its focus to a pair of international friendlies against Japan and South Korea on November 14 and 18, respectively, as part of their build-up to the global tournament.