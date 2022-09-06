2 hours ago

Black Stars new boy Patric Pfeiffer has been overlooked by the coach of the Black Stars Otto Addo for next month's friendly matches against Brazil and Nicaragua.

The defender who was born in Germany to Ghanaian parents switched allegiance to Ghana in July this year alongside the German-born duo of Ransford-Yeboah Konigsdorffer and Stephan Kofi Ambrosius.

Ransford-Yeboah Konigsdorffer and Stephan Kofi Ambrosius have been handed call ups but Patric Pfeiffer has been snubbed by the technical team.

Ghana will play two matches in the September window as part of preparations towards the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 finals in November/December.

The list includes Brighton and Hove Albion right back Tariq Lamptey, Southampton FC’s Mohammed Salisu, Stephan Ambrosius of Karlsruher SC and Inaki Williams who plays for Spanish La Liga side Athletic Bilbao.

Also included in the squad are Richard Ofori, Joseph Aidoo and Antoine Semenyo who missed the Kirin Cup Tournament against Japan and Chile in June this year.

Ghana will play Brazil on Friday, September 23, at Stade Oceane in Le Harve- France before taking on Nicaragua at Estadio Francisco Artes Carrasco in Lorca, Spain on Tuesday, September 27, 2022.

The 23year old center-back has played five matches for his German Bundesliga II side Darmstadt 98 scoring once.