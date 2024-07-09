5 hours ago

Niger's coach, Badou Zaki says that the Black Stars of Ghana is not the same team as they were five or six years ago.

The Algerian coach who coaches Niger has expressed confidence as his team prepares to face Ghana in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

Drawn into Group F alongside Ghana, Angola, and Sudan, Zaki shared his thoughts on their group and the strengths and weaknesses of their opponents.

Speaking to CAFOnline after the draw, Zaki emphasized that while Ghana remains a formidable football nation with a roster of skilled professionals, their current form is not as intimidating as in previous years.

"We are in an affordable group. We have every chance of qualifying. For me, Ghana is a football country with a selection of great professionals. But it is not the team of five or six years ago," Zaki remarked.

Turning his attention to Angola, Zaki praised their recent performances, highlighting their modern and fast-paced style of play, which has proven capable of challenging top teams.

"Angola showed a good face during the last CAN with beautiful football, modern, fast football. It is a selection that has shaken up the big teams in Côte d'Ivoire," he said.

Regarding Sudan, Zaki acknowledged their impressive performance in World Cup qualifiers and recognized them as a potential threat.

"I know Sudan very well. They are first in their qualifying group for the World Cup. They will be dangerous, but we know our strengths and we know that we can go far," he added.

Niger's qualifying campaign begins in September 2024 with matches against Sudan and Ghana, as they aim to secure a spot in the continent's most prestigious football tournament.